Fundraiser Started For Man Who Was Left Beaten And Robbed

Police In Dilworth Are Investigating What Happened to Neale Johnson of Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. — Police in Dilworth continue to investigate after a man pulled over near Pizza Ranch on Highway 10 early Saturday and was severely beaten and robbed.

Police are confirming that a physical altercation happened but they aren’t releasing many details.

The stepson of 47-year-old Neale Johnson of Dilworth says he was beaten by a man and a woman with a weapon, possibly a brick, after he stopped to use the restroom.

Johnson’s injuries include a broken jaw.

A fundraiser to help him with medical bills has been set up on Facebook.