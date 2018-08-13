Former Bison DeLuca Waived by Tennessee Titans

DeLuca transitioned to TE earlier in training camp.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first preseason game is in the rear-view mirror for every NFL team. The Tennessee Titans are moving on to their second preseason matchup without former NDSU linebacker Nick DeLuca, who was waived by the team.

DeLuca signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, but was later asked to switch positions to tight end. DeLuca spent his entire career on the defensive side of the ball, but tried out the transition as his best chance to make the team. Every other team now has a chance to claim him on waivers.