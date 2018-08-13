Free Haircuts Next Monday For Kids Going Back-To-School

Josef's School of Hair, Skin & Body is partnering with The Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. — Go back to school in style with a fresh hair cut for free.

Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide a free shampoo and cut on Monday, August 20th.

Free haircuts were given to over 200 children at last year’s event.

Kids going into grades K through 12 can get their free haircut at Josef’s new location at 3223 13th Avenue South.

The event on Monday runs from noon until 6.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disasters mobile kitchen will be on site for tours.

The Chuck-E-Cheese mascot also be on hand.