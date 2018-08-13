Johnson Discusses What He Would Do as Governor for Minnesota Ahead of the Primary Election

He says the state of Minnesota takes too much money from people for taxes so dialing those back would be his number one priority

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson is talking about what he would do as governor of Minnesota, just one day before Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Johnson, who has the backing of the Republican Party and was the 2014 nominee for governor, says there are two major things he would focus on if elected.

The second, he says, is focusing on healthcare and giving some relief to those paying for insurance.

“For voters if they are looking for fundamental change in government, if they are lookings for something other than business as usual, tinker around the edges I’m the candidate in the republican primary. I talk a lot about changing the culture in St. Paul especially some of our state agencies, the DNR and the MPCA, Department of human services,” said Jeff Johnson, a republican candidate running for governor.

Johnson says as a Detroit Lakes native who married a woman from Crookston and went to Concordia in Moorhead, he won’t just be focusing on the Twin Cities.

He is facing a Republican challenge by former governor Tim Pawlenty and Matt Kruse.