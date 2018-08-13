Legalizing Marijuana Will Be on Ballot In November

Supporters needed to submit about 13,500 valid signatures. They had more than 14,600.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote later this year.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says proponents submitted more than enough valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot.

The proposal seeks to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older and also seal the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime that would be made legal under the measure.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana failed on a petition drive in 2016.

That same year, North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana. The state Health Department is setting up a system for the drug.