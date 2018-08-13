Legalizing Marijuana Will Be on Ballot In November

Supporters needed to submit about 13,500 valid signatures. They had more than 14,600.
Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote later this year.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says proponents submitted more than enough valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot.

Supporters needed to submit about 13,500 valid signatures. They had more than 14,600.

The proposal seeks to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older and also seal the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime that would be made legal under the measure.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana failed on a petition drive in 2016.

That same year, North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana. The state Health Department is setting up a system for the drug.

 

Related Post

Men Arrested for Transporting Nearly 500 Pounds of...
North Dakota Governor’s Mansion to be Demoli...
Class A Sweeps ND Lions All-Star Game
Concordia College, Fargo Theatre Honor Martin Luth...

You Might Like

Legalizing Marijuana Will Be on Ballot In November

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote later this year. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says proponents submitted more than enough valid petition signatures to…

Missing Person: UND Looking For Public's Assistance

GRAND FORKS, ND -- The University of North Dakota Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old male. Michael Allen is described as a Caucasian male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. Allen has…

Lynx Star Lindsay Whalen Announces Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen says she'll retire at the end of the season. Whalen has been balancing a new job as coach of the Minnesota Gophers with playing point for the Lynx. Her retirement will end…