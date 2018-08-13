LIVE: Addie’s Cupcake Stand Helps Kids With Illness Live Their Dreams

Annual Cupcake Stand Fundraiser Set For Tuesday
Adam Ladwig,

 

You can help give children facing illness an unforgettable experience by helping one girl who got that experience to pay it forward.

Addie’s Royal Cupcake stand is Tuesday, August 14th.

Addie Loerzel and her family started selling cupcakes with the help of costumed princesses in 2013 to raise money for the Sunshine Foundation.

The group took Addie’s family on a trip to Disney World, and she’s been helping raise money for other families to have similar experiences.

Volunteers spent the weekend baking three thousand cupcakes for the sale.

Addie’s mother, Marissa Loerzel, says, “We’re a small part of what they do but we just love that feeling we get. We know that happiness the other family is going to experience and what that dream come true is gonna do for their child.”

Addie says her favorite part of the cupcake stand is, “The princesses. I really like the princesses.”

Cupcakes are on sale from 3:00-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at First International Bank and Trust at 800 30th Ave. S. in Moorhead.

Last year Addie raised $5,500 for the Sunshine Foundation.
This year’s goal is $6,500.

For more information, click here.

 

