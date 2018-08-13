Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach Discusses Goals as a Team with Governor Candidate Tim Pawlenty

Fischbach says they are focused on lowering taxes, trying to keep government spending low, having market–based rather the government based healthcare reforms, and cracking down on illegal immigration

Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach, who is Tim Pawlenty’s running mate, also made a stop in the metro ahead of the primary.

Fischbach says as a team, she and Pawlenty are focused on every person in Minnesota.

“What we are really focusing on this year is looking at how the middle class is being really squeezed and looking to help the middle folks and that’s through tax relief number one looking at kind of really reforming the income tax system. The other thing we are looking at is education,” said Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach, who is a republican candidate for Minnesota Lt. Governor.

Fischbach says many people get four year degrees but she and Pawlenty say they feel vocational training is missing.

They want to implement additional programs into high schools so an alternative option to be successful is available.