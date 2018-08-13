President Donald Trump Signs Military Pay Hike, Money For North Dakota Missions

The measure will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years
TJ Nelson,

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — President Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for ailing Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain.

The measure will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years.

It includes $32 million for a Readiness Center in Fargo to house, support and train three Army National Guard units.

Over $400 million for upgrades to the B-52 including at Minot Air Force Base.

And nearly $300 million for the Global Hawk, including the RQ-4 Global Hawk program at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Related Post

Local Athletes Prep for FargoMania
Cone Zone: Fargo’s 4th Street South Improvem...
Wildlife Officials Say Recent Coyote Sighting Shou...
The Lego Block Mystery of Downtown Fargo: Find Out...

You Might Like