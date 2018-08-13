President Donald Trump Signs Military Pay Hike, Money For North Dakota Missions

The measure will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — President Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for ailing Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain.

It includes $32 million for a Readiness Center in Fargo to house, support and train three Army National Guard units.

Over $400 million for upgrades to the B-52 including at Minot Air Force Base.

And nearly $300 million for the Global Hawk, including the RQ-4 Global Hawk program at Grand Forks Air Force Base.