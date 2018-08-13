UND DB Harris Itching to Play His First Game Back From Injury

Deion Harris missed all of 2017 with an Achilles injury

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Deion Harris’s love of football was rekindled during his time on the sidelines.

Harris missed the entire 2017 season with an injury to his Achilles tendon.

In 2016, this year’s preseason second-team All-American picked off five passes and returned three for touchdowns.

Now he wants to get back to making big plays for the University of North Dakota.

“It feels like two years, and it’s really all I live for,” Harris said about returning to the gridiron. “I know my mission in life. I know what I’m supposed to do. I feel like this is one of my things I have to do. I play for a purpose, and I play for whatever it means.”

UND opens the season Thursday, August 30 against Mississippi Valley State.