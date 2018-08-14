Animal Lovers Walk with Their Favorite Furry Friends to Save the Lives of Homeless Pets

Dozens join in on the annual Adopt–A–Pet fundraiser, The Furry Friends Pet Walk to show off how much they have gained from going through the adoption process

FARGO, N.D. — People are walking with their favorite furry friends to save the lives of homeless pets.

Courts Plus brings in different vendors from the community so people can learn more about taking care of their pets.

The primary goal of the 1.5 mile walk is placing rescued pets in loving and responsible homes.

“It’s really a get together of alumni from adopt a pet, future people that will adopt from us, like this is little Bella who is up for adoption and next year she’ll probably be back here with a new family you know so that’s what’s fun about this,” said Barb Gagnon, the Vice President of Adopt a Pet.

Those who took part in the walk got a t–shirt, prizes and were served a meal by registering.