CEO Behind Dakota Access Pipeline Already Wants An Expansion

The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners met with Energy Secretary Rick Perry
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — The head of the company that developed the Dakota Access Pipeline is already ready for an expansion of the project.

The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners met with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and other energy industry leaders this week in Bismarck.

He said he hopes to announce a pipeline expansion to increase the volume of crude oil but didn’t mention a timeline.

Dakota Access transports Bakken crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The pipeline was part of months-long protests because it crosses Lake Oahe north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Related Post

Grand Forks Sears Will Soon Shut Its Doors
UND Partners with United Airlines for Career Pathw...
FBI: Suspect Dead After Being Shot by BIA Officers...
Moorhead, Fargo Mayors Weigh in on Federal Judge&#...

You Might Like

Parents Lose Their Only Child After Freak Swing Set Accident

ZUMBROTA, Minn. -- Police in Zumbrota, Minnesota are investigating after a swing set collapsed, killing a 4-year-old child Monday morning. Officer Gary Schroeder said it was the most painful call he's responded to in his 19-year career. "I have no…