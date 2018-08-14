CEO Behind Dakota Access Pipeline Already Wants An Expansion

ZUMBROTA, Minn. -- Police in Zumbrota, Minnesota are investigating after a swing set collapsed, killing a 4-year-old child Monday morning. Officer Gary Schroeder said it was the most painful call he's responded to in his 19-year career. "I have no…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The head of the company that developed the Dakota Access Pipeline is already ready for an expansion of the project. The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners met with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and other energy industry leaders…
FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota's UAS Integration Pilot Program completes its first test in Fargo. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Northern Plains UAS Test Site performed its first series of flight tests of drones for potential flight over…