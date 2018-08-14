Homeward Animal Shelter Hosts Second to Last Microchip Clinic of the Year

Veterinarians insert the chip in a dog or cat's shoulder

FARGO, N.D. — You probably never want to lose man’s, or woman’s, best friend.

Homeward Animal Shelter offered a $20 microchip clinic, so pet owners never have to worry about that. Veterinarians place the chip between a cat or dog’s shoulder and neck. If you lose your pet, any vet, pound or shelter has a scanner to check the barcode on the chip.

“They can do it and be united really quickly. If you don’t have a microchip and the tags have the incorrect information, it could take days or even weeks to find the original owner and sadly shelters just don’t have the room to hold animals hoping an owner will show up so in the Fargo-Moorhead area, if your animal stays at that pound for 3-5 days, and no one steps forward, it’s going to get sent on to a rescue organization,” said Heather Clyde, shelter manager.

Homeward Animal Shelter will have their next and final microchip clinic of the year on Saturday, September 8 from 11-2 p.m.