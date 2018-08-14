NDSU Superlatives: Worst Teammate to get Stuck with on Desert Island

North Dakota State football players talk about which teammates are ill-equipped for survival
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football players took multiple things into account when they were asked which teammates would they not like to get stuck with on a desert island.

The Bison considered who would give them the best chance at survival, who would ration food the best and even who would be the least annoying.

Hear some of their answers in the video above.

