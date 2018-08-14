On-Demand Restaurant Delivery Service Comes To Fargo, Offers Free Delivery Promotion

Bite Squad is a Minneapolis-based company

FARGO, N.D. — You now have another option when you’re hungry but don’t want to leave your place to get anything to eat.

The on-demand restaurant delivery service called “Bite Squad” is now serving Fargo.

The Minneapolis-based company is running a promotion that promises free delivery for a year to all customers who order during their grand opening weekend, August 17 through 19.

Bite Squad will offer delivery from more than 30 Fargo area restaurants from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Orders can be placed on the Bite Squad app or website.

Delivery fees start at $2.99.