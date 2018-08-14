Thinking Green: Testing For Leaks

Don't pay to cool the yard. Keep your home energy-efficient instead.

What with our recent string of hot days in the first part of August, it seems like last night’s cooldown might be the first in awhile we’ve been able to sleep with the window open. And it looks like we still haven’t seen the end of the 90s for this summer.

Let Danny Lipford show you how to test your home for leaks that let the cool air out — and the contents of your wallet with it in air conditioning costs — in this week’s Thinking Green.