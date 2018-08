LIVE: Alumni Issue With Bison Illustrated

Spotlight Media Will Mail Out 55,000 Copies Of Its Alumni Issue

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins us to talk about the upcoming alumni issue of the magazine.

They’re publishing it a little late this month because they mail the issue out to 55,000 NDSU alumni.

You’ll be able to catch up with many former Bison athletes and see what they’re up to now.

You can find out more about the issue and other Spotlight Media magazines by clicking here.