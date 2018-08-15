Man Involved In Deadly Bar Fight To Be Sentenced Thursday

Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in June
TJ Nelson,
Darren Patterson

FARGO, N.D. — The man who pleaded guilty in the death of a man he punched out will be sentenced Thursday.

Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in June.

Prosecutors say in May 2017 Patterson got into a brawl with James Grant, his brother Jeffery and Christopher Sang after the men were kicked out of the HoDo.

Court records show Patterson knocked out both Sang and James Grant, who later died.

Patterson originally pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

A count of simple assault has already been dismissed.

Related Post

Trial Dates Set for Fatal Brawl Downtown
Man Arrested For Knocking Two Men Unconscious Outs...
Moorhead Public Schools Making Changes to Lockdown...
Fargo Man Involved In Downtown Fight Has Died

You Might Like

911 Outage Caused By Human Error

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The more than hour long 911 outage two weeks ago in Minnesota, North Dakota, and North Carolina was the result of human error. CenturyLink says that an employee of West Safety Services made a mistake while…