Sanford Medical Center Fargo Will Be Level 1 Adult Trauma Center

This verification is awarded by the American College of Surgeons.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Sanford Medical Center Fargo has cleared the final hurdle to be verified a Level I Adult Trauma Center.

Level I is the highest level of trauma care and recognizes Sanford’s dedication to raising its level of services for injured patients.

This achievement makes Fargo the only city with a Level I Adult Trauma Center between Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver and Omaha.

It acknowledges that the trauma center is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation.

A Level I trauma center provides the highest level of surgical care to trauma patients.

It has a full range of specialists and equipment available 24 hours a day and must admit at least 1,200 trauma patients a year.

In 2017, the trauma center admitted more than 1,500 patients that met the established criteria.

Historically, it has been the region’s busiest emergency center.

 

