Sanford Medical Center Fargo Will Be Level 1 Adult Trauma Center

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- A human West Nile case has been reported in Grand Forks County. The North Dakota Department of Health could not release any details about the person who was infected. It is the first report of…
WEST FARGO, ND -- One adult and three children were injured after a single vehicle rollover. The accident occurred at 1111 Armour Street NW in West Fargo around 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. A 31 year old West Fargo woman and…
KINDRED, ND -- A helicopter went down late Thursday morning just outside of Kindred, ND. No injuries have been reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says that the crash involved a Schweizer Hughes 269C helicopter. F.A.A. spokesman Tony Molinaro says the helicopter crashed…