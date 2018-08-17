Children of Hope Childcare Holds Grand Opening

The owners say they want to give kids a place to learn while still having fun

FARGO, N.D. — Children of Hope Childcare celebrated their grand opening by officially cutting the ribbon with the Chamber.

The owners say the daycare is different because it has wide open spaces for kids to play. They want to give children a place to learn while still having fun.

Babies, toddlers, and older kids all have their own sections, and there’s even a dance and karate studio.

“We wanted to create a playland for children, something they would truly enjoy. We wanted to make learning fun, even at the early age. We’re starting at 2, even have infants in there. When they walk in, they see the big play set, tons of stuff to play with, but in the classroom, is everything they need to learn,” Hope Shields, the director, said.

Children of Hope takes kids ranging from infants to school–aged. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.