Fargo Police Looking For Public’s Help Finding Vulnerable Adult

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Kody Watson, 22 years old, 6’2″, 343 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, was last seen in the 300 block of 6 Ave. S. on August 15, 2018 around 8 p.m.

Watson has multiple fingers missing from his right hand.

It is unknown at this time what Watson was last seen wearing.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call dispatch at 451-7660 or your local law enforcement agency.