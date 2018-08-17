HS Football Roundup: Thompson, Richland Score Victories in Season Opener

The Tommies took down Cavalier and the Colts topped South Border
Maria Santora,

THOMPSON, N.D. — North Dakota, 9-man football kicked off the start of the 2018-2019 season on Friday evening.

Thompson hosted Cavalier in their season opener. The Tommies took down long-time rival Cavalier 36-6. They are set to face Hatton/Northwood next Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Over in Richland, the Colts hosted South Border in their season opener. The Colts blew by the Mustangs 54-14. Colts captain Cole Myers went 15-20 for 445 yards and 5 touchdowns passing and 1 rushing touchdown.

Richland will host Hankinson High School next Friday at 7:00 p.m.

 

 

