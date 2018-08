KVRR Round Table: High Expectations Surround the 2018 NDSU Football Season

The Bison clinched their 6th title in 2017

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is set to host Cal Poly in just over two weeks to begin the 2018 football season.

The Bison are coming off a 14-1, title-winning season in 2017 and now the expectations are even higher for the green and gold heading into 2018.

The KVRR sports team makes their predictions prior to game one.