KVRR Round Table: UND Football Tries to Turn it Around in 2018

UND finished with a 3-8 overall record last season

FARGO, N.D. — UND football is less than two weeks away from the start of the 2018-2019 season. The squad opens up the season at home against Mississippi Valley State on August 30th.

The KVRR sports team analyzes whether the Fighting Hawks can turn it around after finishing 3-8 last season.