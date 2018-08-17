LIVE: Be A Mentor In Schools

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Looking For School-Based Mentors

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Program Director Susan Smith joins Adam to talk about the need for school-based mentors in Fargo/Moorhead ahead of the school year starting.

The organization is looking for 30-40 more volunteers.

Bigs spend an hour a week at a local school with their little doing a variety of activities.

Some matches last for years and even transition into community-based matches instead of in-school ones.

Smith talks about the impact the program has on kids and how rewarding it is for bigs as well.

You can find out more about becoming a big by visiting www.bbbsfargo.org.