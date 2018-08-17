Officers Surround Battle Lake Home

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. – Police surround a house in Battle Lake Friday morning after neighbors say a man shot a handgun while walking.

Officers responded around 9:30 to the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and West Bowman Street. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and argued with a man in their yard and he later went inside a house.

Battle Lake Police, Otter Tail County Deputies and the State Patrol made a perimeter around the home.

After using a PA system, the suspect and another man left the house and were detained. Police say he admitted to lighting a firecracker in the neighborhood and has been cited for possession and use of fireworks.