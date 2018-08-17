Officers Surround Battle Lake Home

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. – Police surround a house in Battle Lake Friday morning after neighbors say a man shot a handgun while walking.
Officers responded around 9:30 to the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and West Bowman Street. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and argued with a man in their yard and he later went inside a house.
Battle Lake Police, Otter Tail County Deputies and the State Patrol made a perimeter around the home.
After using a PA system, the suspect and another man left the house and were detained. Police say he admitted to lighting a firecracker in the neighborhood and has been cited for possession and use of fireworks.
FARGO, N.D. -- A nationwide bus tour to support confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh makes a stop in Fargo. Members of the Concerned Women for America have been traveling around the country to meet…
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. - Police surround a house in Battle Lake Friday morning after neighbors say a man shot a handgun while walking. Officers responded around 9:30 to the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and West Bowman Street. Witnesses say they…
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (KFGO) - The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership, including Gretchen Carlson. In a letter sent Friday to former Miss Americas, Cara Mund says she decided to…