Officers Surround Battle Lake Home

Austin Erickson,

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. – Police surround a house in Battle Lake Friday morning after neighbors say a man shot a handgun while walking.

Officers responded around 9:30 to the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and West Bowman Street. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and argued with a man in their yard and he later went inside a house.

Battle Lake Police, Otter Tail County Deputies and the State Patrol made a perimeter around the home.

After using a PA system, the suspect and another man left the house and were detained. Police say he admitted to lighting a firecracker in the neighborhood and has been cited for possession and use of fireworks.

Related Post

Lock It or Lose It: West Fargo Police Report Rash ...
Police Investigating Body Found in Dilworth Walmar...
Friday, April 21st Declared “Prince Day̶...
Case Concerning Minnesota’s Sex Offender Tre...

You Might Like

Officers Surround Battle Lake Home

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. - Police surround a house in Battle Lake Friday morning after neighbors say a man shot a handgun while walking. Officers responded around 9:30 to the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and West Bowman Street. Witnesses say they…

Miss America Cara Mund: Leadership bullied, silenced me

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (KFGO) - The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership, including Gretchen Carlson. In a letter sent Friday to former Miss Americas, Cara Mund says she decided to…