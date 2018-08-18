Emergency Food Pantry Joins Forces with Star Wars Characters for “Galactic Food Drive”

The donations will help fuel the Food Pantry's supply for fall

FARGO, N.D. — Throughout the Emergency Food Pantry, people saw racks of canned foods, large bins for donations, and on this day, storm troopers.

“It’s a hobby, it’s something that we do for fun. And it’s just really enjoyable, I mean, who doesn’t like seeing somebody’s face light up when they see their favorite characters from a movie?,” said Merritt Hosley, the Executive Officer of the Central Garrison of the 501st Legion.

The 501st Legion is a group that dresses up in Star Wars costumes and travels around five Midwest states, including Minnesota and North Dakota.

With their annual banquet being held in Fargo this weekend, the Garrison looked to help out the community in any way they can.

Once the Emergency Food Pantry reached out about their Galactic Food Drive, they jumped at the chance to help.

“Anything that we can do that can help come out and elevate so to speak an event to hopefully, whatever it may be, bring more people in, they can learn about what’s going on, try to find a way to help out,” said Hosley.

And staff at the Food Pantry embraces the chance to have stormtroopers help out at a critical time.

“We’re hoping there are new people who don’t even know that the Food Pantry is here, or maybe aren’t aware of how much need there is in the community, and we’re hoping to have a fun day in order to be able to recognize we do have a great need for food in the community,” said Stacie Loegering, the Executive Director of the Emergency Food Pantry.

In exchange for a donation, people could meet famous Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and R2D2.

Hosley sees genuine joy on people’s faces whenever Darth Vader and the 501st Legion brighten up the community.

“When they come up and have a big smile, they’re giddy, we get a lot of hugs, a lot of high–fives, that’s what makes it worth it,” said Hosley.

The items collected from today’s Galactic Food Drive will serve as part of the supply that the Emergency Food Pantry gives out during the fall.