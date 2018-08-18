Golden Drive Homeless Kids Raises Awareness With BBQ

They're having their 6th annual Community Event and Bike run next month

FARGO, N.D. — Golden Drive Homeless Kids has a big event coming up, and they want to make sure you know about it so you can help the homeless while still having fun.

The organization held a barbeque today to raise awareness for kids without homes.

They’re having their big community event next month, which will have everything from Star Wars characters to a kid’s corner to interactive games.

The organization says they want people to bring canned goods and hygiene products to go to kids in the community.

“There’s so many angles to homelessness. Everyone deserves a second chance. Especially the innocence of the children. They just deserve better. They don’t deserve to be without a place to call home,” Sue Baron, the founder of Golden Drive, said.

The Golden Drive’s Community Event and Bike Run will be on September 29 at Bonanzaville.