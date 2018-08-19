New On-Demand Restaurant Services Kicks off Grand Opening in Fargo

Those with the company say there are a ton of restaurants that don't deliver but are community favorites

FARGO, N.D. — Have you ever wanted food from a nearby restaurant but you’re too lazy, tired, or busy to get it?

Now there is an answer.

The on–demand restaurant delivery service called “Bite Squad” is now in Fargo and its first weekend in business has been a success.

They say this weekend proved that Fargo was ready for another business of this kind to take off.

“As far as a new market that we’ve opened organically we’ve never seen a response quite like this so we’re really, really happy with just the first few days of rating and as far as feedback from the restaurants I mean that trickles down. Our success is their success,” said Craig Key, the Chief Marketing Community.

The company’s promotion of one year free delivery ends tonight at 10 pm.

You can also purchase the deal for a small monthly fee.