Jamestown Man Severs Hand In Meat Grinder

They applied a tourniquet to the arm of the 69-year-old man, and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.
Joe Radske,

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) – Jamestown police say a man severed his hand while operating a meat grinder in his garage.

Officers were called to the home Friday afternoon.

They applied a tourniquet to the arm of the 69-year-old man, and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.

KQDJ radio reports that officers put the severed hand in a special package to keep it cool and free of contamination.

The name of the man and his condition weren’t immediately released.

Related Post

Jamestown Animal Shelter Taking in Animals from Lo...
Woman Arrested After Crash Near Jamestown
Authorities Identify Monango Man in Fatal Crash wi...
Jamestown Man Killed in Crash in Oklahoma

You Might Like

Jamestown Man Severs Hand In Meat Grinder

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - Jamestown police say a man severed his hand while operating a meat grinder in his garage. Officers were called to the home Friday afternoon. They applied a tourniquet to the arm of the 69-year-old man, and…

Train - Pedestrian Fatal In Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN -- Detroit Lakes Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Monday morning. Police were called to the railroad crossing at Willow Street at 12:16 a.m., Monday August 20. They found an injured…

Vice President Pence Planning Return To Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Minnesota. Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday that Pence will return to Minnesota Aug. 30. It's the latest evidence of the White House's keen focus…