Jamestown Man Severs Hand In Meat Grinder

They applied a tourniquet to the arm of the 69-year-old man, and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) – Jamestown police say a man severed his hand while operating a meat grinder in his garage.

Officers were called to the home Friday afternoon.

KQDJ radio reports that officers put the severed hand in a special package to keep it cool and free of contamination.

The name of the man and his condition weren’t immediately released.