NDSU Football Names Captains for 2018 Campaign

Six players earn the honor for the herd.

FARGO, N.D. — Next week is game week for North Dakota State and much of college football. As the Bison look to defend yet another national championship, they’ve named their team captains.

There are six players earning the honor for the herd. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Robbie Grimsley was a second–team All–American last year. Levi Jordheim is expecting a much bigger role this season at linebacker. Aaron Steidl started all 14 games a year ago. The big fella rounds out the defensive captains.

On offense, Easton Stick is obviously their guy, along with preseason first–team All–American Bruce Anderson. Darrius Shepherd is expected to be the leading receiver for the Bison.

They open their season next Saturday against Cal Poly.