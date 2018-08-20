Sanford Children’s Hospital Gets A Big Check After Golf Tournament

Re/Max Legacy Realty and Designer Homes raised $31,500

FARGO, N.D. — Re/Max Legacy Realty and Designer Homes presented another big check to Sanford.

They raised $31,500 for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The money is from the organization’s Third Annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament that was held in July.

In the past three years, over $80,000 has been raised by this golf tournament.

The funds help support specialized medical equipment, unique programs, research and education at the hospital, all of which helps local sick and injured children.