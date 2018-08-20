Sanford Children’s Hospital Gets A Big Check After Golf Tournament

Re/Max Legacy Realty and Designer Homes raised $31,500
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Re/Max Legacy Realty and Designer Homes presented another big check to Sanford.

They raised $31,500 for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The money is from the organization’s Third Annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament that was held in July.

In the past three years, over $80,000 has been raised by this golf tournament.

The funds help support specialized medical equipment, unique programs, research and education at the hospital, all of which helps local sick and injured children.

FARGO, N.D. -- Thirteen people have been named to Fargo's newly formed Special Assessment Task force. City Commissioners voted unanimously to set up the committee last month to review, study, and recommend "innovative" financing options to pay for city infrastructure.