Special Assessment Task Force Filled With 13 Members

Recommendations will go to the city commission in December

Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. — Thirteen people have been named to Fargo’s newly formed Special Assessment Task force.

City Commissioners voted unanimously to set up the committee last month to review, study, and recommend “innovative” financing options to pay for city infrastructure.

The move came as a result of public backlash about high specials assessed after the city changed the way it charges for street and sewer improvements.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says should the commission agree on a major change in paying for infrastructure it would require a public vote.