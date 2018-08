Former NDSU LB DeLuca Signs with Jaguars

DeLuca spent the first part of training camp with the Titans before getting waived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After getting waived by the Tennessee Titans last week, former North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca was signed by Jacksonville Tuesday.

DeLuca signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans before they transitioned him to tight end.

The Jaguars allowed the second-fewest yards per game in 2017, behind only the Vikings.