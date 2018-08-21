New Perspective Senior Living Celebrates One Year

All New Perspective Senior Living residents and their families were invited to attend

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A senior living space in West Fargo celebrates one year in business with a party.

Residents and their families enjoyed all of the traditional picnic favorites, anniversary cake, and live music.

“Everybody invited their family and friends to join us, team members, we are really thrilled to be so accepted into the West Fargo, Fargo-Moorhead area community,” New Perspective Senior Living director of sales Mandie Kallhoff said. “I am super honored to be a part of growing the community. It’s been a great first year and we look forward to many more.”

The facility is home for residents in assisted, independent, and memory care living.