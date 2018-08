Pilot Hurt In Grand Forks Plane Crash

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – The pilot of a small dusting plane was hurt when he crashed into a soybean field near Grand Forks Tues.

It happened about 3 miles north of the city. A woman who was walking her dog called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was conscious when he was pulled from the wreckage. He was taken to Altru Hospital.

The FAA will investigate.