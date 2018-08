Woman With Possible Medical Issue Crashes Into Detroit Lakes Post Office

DETROIT LAKES – A woman escaped injury when her SUV drove through the Detroit Lakes Post Office front doors shortly before noon yesterday.

Police Chief Steve Todd says the woman had been pulling up to the post office to mail some items and told officers that she didn’t remember anything after she pulled up into the parking spot.

Todd says it’s possible she may have had a medical issue, and was taken to the hospital to be checked over.