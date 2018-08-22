Fargo Public Schools Ready to Get Back to the Books for New School Year

Every school in the district starts on Thursday, August 23

FARGO, N.D. — New classrooms, teachers and icebreakers are just a few things Fargo students can look forward to tomorrow for their first day of school.

Faculty has spent many hours decorating their rooms for kids, including at Longfellow Elementary.

They held their “Back to School Night” yesterday so students could restock their desks for the year with supplies.

Now it’s just about getting to know the kids, which is why Longfellow faculty members says they are lucky to have their jobs.

“We are one of the few jobs where we get to start all over every year so it’s kind of great. For us, we have so many returning families that it’s kind of just like a reunion,” said Eric Henrickson, principal at Longfellow.

“I love that they come in and they’re just ‘woah this room is awesome’ and that feels so good after you’ve spent so much time preparing for them so I’m really excited to have them,” said Amber Remark, a fourth grade teacher at Longfellow.

Longfellow has 35 teachers and will have about 350 students for the new school year.