Volunteers Team Up to Build a Handicap Accessible Ramp for Man Battling Cancer

George Rick of Moorhead is battling stage four liver cancer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For many years, George Rick made an impact on his neighborhood by lending a hand whenever he could.

“Well he was always willing to help people when they needed help. I know he helped people build garages and do roofs and put in windows. He’s just always there to help people,” said Eileen Rick, George’s wife.

But when Rick was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, several people came out to lend a hand to the man who helped so many.

With Rick going through chemotherapy, the builders knew they needed to act quickly to build him a ramp.

“The family reached out to us, it was George’s son–in–law. We got a tip from another friend. This is a type of project that we do get involved with on occasion and it’s just a nice opportunity to give back,” said Bob Roers, a member of the Remodeler’s Council of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead.

Volunteers came to the house around 7am Wednesday, and it took them just under five hours to lay down all the basic structural panels.

Rick’s family says the way the volunteers jumped into action reflects how much he means to those around him.

“You’ll never get George to admit it but he’s a very special person and he’s helped out a lot of people over the years and all the good things he’s done for the community,” said Scott Steffes, a Clay County Sheriff candidate who is also Rick’s son-in-law.

Seeing the completed ramp brought joy to Rick’s wife’s eyes.

“Well this is just fantastic. I really don’t even have words for what these people are doing for us,” said Eileen Rick.

Lumber and other construction materials used in the project were provided by M&J Construction of Moorhead and Stenerson Lumber.