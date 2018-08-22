Man Accused of Stabbing Two People in Hawley Trailer Park

The two victims were taken to Sanford Medical Center

HAWLEY, Minn. — 50–year–old Justin Wilcox is behind bars accused of stabbing people in Hawley early this morning.

A few Riverview Estates neighbors say they don’t normally lock their car doors.

“Everyone trusts each other. Now I can’t do that anymore. I have to lock my car doors, I have to lock my doors at night because you never know what’s going to happen here,” said Billie, who lives at the trailer park.

Hawley police arrived to the trailer park around 2:00 a.m. because they say Wilcox stabbed a 44–year–old woman in the hand and a 38–year–old man in the abdomen.

Police are still not aware how the woman ended up a mile away from the trailer home at one point.

“We just know she left the residence after the assault and once we were able to secure the scene, we were able to find her and get her medical attention,” said Joseph Buckland, Hawley Police chief.

Wilcox fled the trailer park in a vehicle towing a boat. He made it a few miles south of Hawley before a Barnesville officer was able to stop him.

Hawley and Barnesville officers aren’t the only ones who were called to help.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Moorhead Police K–9 Unit, Hawley HERT, the Hawley Fire Department and FM Ambulance also assisted.

“In that situation, we will request agency assist from the responding agencies for a situation until we can figure out what exactly happened. More help is better than no help so that’s kind of what happened here today,” Buckland said.

Creating some sense of relief for the neighbors who were around the crime scene.

“Cops are really, really fast when it comes to any kind of problems here. I mean anywhere in Hawley, they’re really fast. That makes it a lot easier that they can get here so fast. I trust all cops here. They’re the best cops. They are,” Billie said.

Both victims were transported to Sanford Medical Center.

Wilcox faces a first degree assault charge for great bodily harm with a knife and a second degree assault charge for fear of bodily harm with a knife.