Members Of Fargo’s Special Assessment Task Force Announced

City Commissioner Tony Grindberg will chair the task force and will have voting rights to break any tie votes
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo has released the list of people named to the Special Assessment Task Force.

The list includes a builder, realtor, mortgage lender, chamber representative and others.

City Commissioner Tony Grindberg will chair the task force and will have voting rights to break any tie votes with task force recommendations.

West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis will serve as an active participant but not be a voting member.

The members will review, study, and recommend “innovative” financing options to pay for city infrastructure.

Their first meeting will be held on Tuesday.

The members are listed below:

Fargo residents:

  • Bill Worth
  • Curtis Goroski
  • Darrell Christianson
  • Kristy Fremstad
  • Kent Busek
  • John Cosgriff

 

FM Home Builders Association:

  • Don Dabbert, Jr.

 

FM Association of Realtors:

  • Gloria Palm Connor

 

Mortgage lending industry representative:

  • Kevin J. Hanson

 

Developer:

  • Jim Bullis

 

FMWF Chamber of Commerce business representative:

  • Jeff Volk

 

City of Fargo Commissioners:

  • Commissioner Tony Gehrig
  • Commissioner Tony Grindberg

 

City of West Fargo liaison (ex-officio):

  • Mayor Bernie Dardis

