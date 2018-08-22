Members Of Fargo’s Special Assessment Task Force Announced

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo has released the list of people named to the Special Assessment Task Force.

The list includes a builder, realtor, mortgage lender, chamber representative and others.

City Commissioner Tony Grindberg will chair the task force and will have voting rights to break any tie votes with task force recommendations.

West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis will serve as an active participant but not be a voting member.

The members will review, study, and recommend “innovative” financing options to pay for city infrastructure.

Their first meeting will be held on Tuesday.

The members are listed below:

Fargo residents:

Bill Worth

Curtis Goroski

Darrell Christianson

Kristy Fremstad

Kent Busek

John Cosgriff

FM Home Builders Association:

Don Dabbert, Jr.

FM Association of Realtors:

Gloria Palm Connor

Mortgage lending industry representative:

Kevin J. Hanson

Developer:

Jim Bullis

FMWF Chamber of Commerce business representative:

Jeff Volk

City of Fargo Commissioners:

Commissioner Tony Gehrig

Commissioner Tony Grindberg

City of West Fargo liaison (ex-officio):