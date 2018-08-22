President Trump Planning Campaign Stop In North Dakota

They would not specify when the President will stop in North Dakota or where in the state he will be.

FARGO, ND — The White House confirmed President Donald Trump will return to North Dakota before the November 6 midterm elections.

The President will spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and November 6.

Trump was last in Fargo earlier this summer to support Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer in his bid to defeat incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

The Washington Post also confirmed the North Dakota visit.