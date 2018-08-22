President Trump Planning Campaign Stop In North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MN -- 16-year-old Brandon Hilde wants his bike back and his family is hoping you can help. His aunt, Sarah Peterson, says Brandon is autistic and depends on his three-wheeled bike. Last weekend, it was stolen from the yard of his…
FARGO (KFGO) - A former West Fargo middle school teacher who faces a number of sexual misconduct charges is expected to plead guilty to at least some of the charges next week. 37-year-old Shannon Moser of Moorhead faces eight felonies…
FARGO, ND -- The White House confirmed President Donald Trump will return to North Dakota before the November 6 midterm elections. They would not specify when the President will stop in North Dakota or where in the state he will…