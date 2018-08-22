Promoting STEM Skills With Your Kids

YouTube Star and Science Educator Hank Green Shares Tips on How to Promote STEM

YouTube star, author and science educator Hank Green joins Adam and Marshall to talk about how we can promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) skills for kids, just in time for the school year to start.

Hanks talks about what parents can do to encourage curiosity in their kids, what value STEM skills have in the workplace, some jobs people might not realize rely on STEM skills and how to close the gender gap in STEM careers.

You can find tools to help encourage STEM skills in kids featuring Hank Green by clicking here.