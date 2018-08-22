Search For Escaped Inmate Near Winger, Minnesota Ends With Suspect In Custody

FARGO, N.D. -- New classrooms, teachers and icebreakers are just a few things Fargo students can look forward to tomorrow for their first day of school. Faculty has spent many hours decorating their rooms…
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A West Fargo city commissioner called for the city to annex the land owned by Bonanzaville and the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Eric Gjerdevig wants the operators of Bonanzaville and the…
WINGER, Minn. -- Authorities have captured an escaped inmate near Winger, Minnesota. Polk County Sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Tony Krueger overpowered a corrections officer in Crookston while on the way to the hospital and stole the transport vehicle. A state trooper…