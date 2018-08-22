Search For Escaped Inmate Near Winger, Minnesota Ends With Suspect In Custody

Polk County Jail Inmate Pushed Corrections Officer And Took Transport Vehicle

WINGER, Minn. — Authorities have captured an escaped inmate near Winger, Minnesota.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say 20-year-old Tony Krueger overpowered a corrections officer in Crookston while on the way to the hospital and stole the transport vehicle.

A state trooper spotted the vehicle near Erskine.

He later used a pit maneuver to stop Krueger and he ran into a field near Winger along Highway 59.

He was captured after hours of searching by numerous agencies and faces additional charges.

***Previous story below***

