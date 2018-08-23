Prescribed Burn Gets Out Of Control At Beltrami Island State Forest

Governor Mark Dayton has called out the Minnesota National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts

BELTRAMI ISLAND STATE FOREST, Minn. — A DNR-prescribed fire intended to manage brushlands at Beltrami Island State Forest has gotten out of hand.

The fire started spreading yesterday and quickly consumed 500 acres.

So far, no structures or private land are threatened.

The fire is limited to state lands inside the state forest in Beltrami County at this time.

The fire danger in the area is categorized as “very high”.

There was also a massive fire at the state forest in 2015.