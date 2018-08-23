Tailgating Gets An Upgrade At UND Football Games

Alerus Center lots will now open 5 hours prior to kickoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The tailgating experience at UND home football games is being stepped up a notch.

Tailgate Village has moved to the south of Entrance #1 and it will have a beer garden for the first time at North Dakota Football games.

The southern section for season tailgaters has moved to the location Tailgate Village formerly occupied.

You’ll also find four new items at the concession stands including Pickle Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Nachos and a sample platter.

The home opener is next Thursday against Mississippi Valley State.