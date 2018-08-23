UND and Delta Partner Up to Develop the Next Generation of Pilots: One of 8 Universities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It is the 50th anniversary of The University of North Dakota’s School of Aerospace Sciences and they are celebrating with a new partnership.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us how the Delta Propel program will help develop the next generation of pilots.

“Over the next decade, half of Delta’s current pilot workforce will reach mandatory retirement age and so that means Delta expects to hire around 8,000 pilots to staff our daily flights across the world,” said Brent Knoblauch, the Pilot Outreach Manager of the Propel Program.

Pilots are needed but the airline has partnered up with eight universities nationwide, to hire through a new avenue.

“If they follow these particular steps and meet these criteria, they are going to have a job for them where they wanted to be in their career,” said Paul Lindseth, the dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.

And with 147,000 flight hours just last year, UND is one of select few.

“The University of North Dakota is the largest collegiate flight training program in the country and probably the world,” Lindset said.

With students from every state in the nation and many countries around the world, the Delta Propel Program will be another reason for students to travel near and far for the aviation program.

“When you have the word Delta airlines, the Propel Program is going to raise some eyebrows as well as ‘Hey, Delta is there we need to go there,” Lindseth said.

“It’s an outstanding flight program that not only develops a pilot but it also develops a leader,” Knoblauch said.

For those who have an itch for flight, the new program sets you up for the future…

“Pilots can fly for Delta connection carriers, they can fly for Delta private jets they can even fly for the United States Military we provide that defined options and customization of their career and it’s all on a defined timeline of 42 months or less,” Knoblauch said.

But they also guide you through your college years.

Each student receives a mentor who is a current pilot for Delta.

“It helps us identify, select and develop the next generation of Delta pilots and do it at an earlier stage of their career,” Knoblauch said.

Those with the airline want to remind students that one of the most important things about Delta’s culture is their love for the career.

“A career as a pilot is not only sensational, it’s rewarding, it’s possible,” Knoblauch said.

And the university wants all young, eager pilots to take that leap and soar through the skies.

“If they have a passion for flight they need to explore that passion,” Lindseth said.

The University of North Dakota is Delta’s third launch for the Propel Program.

Students have until September 5th to apply for the program.