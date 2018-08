Woman Dies In Grand Forks Motorcycle Accident

The 39-year old victim was in a group of three bikers riding through downtown on Demers Avenue just before 8, when she lost control of the motorcycle, hit a curb and struck a traffic control pole.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a woman in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

She was treated at the scene by paramedic’s and firefighters but died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 787-8000.