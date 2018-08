KVRR Round Table: RedHawks Trying to Turn it Around Down the Stretch

The RedHawks have gone 8-13 since losing ace Sebestian Kessay

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks have struggled as of late. The squad has gone 8-13 since losing ace Sebestian Kessay. They’ve gone 7-11 since Brennan Metzger’s garbage can incident, and now they’re without power hitter Keury De La Cruz after his alleged assault charge.

The KVRR sports team analyzes whether the RedHawks can turn it around and make a final playoff push.