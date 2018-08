Lightning strike causes heavy damage to shop near Page

PAGE, N.D. (KFGO) – A fire sparked by a lightning strike caused heavy damage to a shop on a farm just south of Page, North Dakota early Friday.

Cass County Deputy Sheriff Phil Sasso-Lundin. says the lightning bolt struck a security camera mounted on the outside of the shop which started the fire.

The steel building is still standing but the blaze caused significant damage to the interior which included tools and other equuipment, but no machinery.

Fire departments from Page and Buffalo responded to the fire, reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.