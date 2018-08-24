Prep Football Roundup: Fargo North Downs Dickinson in Season Opener

Fargo South picked up their first win with a 27-8 victory over Williston
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North took down Dickinson 32-7 in its season opener. Fargo South also picked up their first win of the 2018 season with a 27-8 victory over Williston.

After back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, West Fargo picked up its first loss since 2016. The Packers fell to Minot 6-0. This is the first time the Packers have been shut out since 2013.

Fargo Davies also dropped its season opener. The Eagles lost to Bismarck 48-19.

Other high school football scores:

Oakes 57 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 14
NR Sheyenne 70 Benson Co. 16
Central Cass 50 Wahpeton 8
Bismarck 48 Davies 19
Carrington 20 Kindred 0
Bismarck Century 21 Sheyenne 14
Hillsboro-CV 39 Park River 8
Richland 31 Hankinson 30

